Springfield detective dies unexpectedly

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division is mourning the loss of one of their own.

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Detective Doug DeVore died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 1, a city spokesperson confirmed.

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DeVore was an active and valued member of the Division’s Crimes Against Property Unit at the time of his passing.

He had been with the Springfield Police Division since 2016.

Members of law enforcement and public safety agencies came together to honor DeVore’s life and dedicated service with a coordinated transport from a medical facility in Dayton back to Springfield.

Springfield Chief of Police Allison Elliot released the following statement on DeVore’s passing:

“The passing of Detective DeVore has deeply affected our entire Division, particularly the members of our Crimes Against Property Division, where he served with distinction and unwavering dedication.

Throughout his career, Doug exemplified the very best of our profession. He was a man of exceptional integrity whose compassion for others was evident in his professional service and his personal character. His commitment to our community and the lasting impact he made on his colleagues reflect the person he was. He understood the significance of serving others and carried that responsibility with a genuine sense of purpose that extended well beyond his position.

The loss of Detective DeVore is immeasurable. His absence will be felt by his colleagues and throughout the Springfield community he so faithfully served. On behalf of the entire Division, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We also hold close the members of our division who worked alongside him and are grieving the loss of a colleague and friend. During this difficult time, we stand together in honoring Doug’s life and legacy, while keeping his family and all those affected by his passing in our thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral and memorial service arrangements are pending.

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