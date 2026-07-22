Springfield faces looming deadline as thousands of Haitians risk losing TPS

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of Haitians in Springfield are expected to lose their temporary protected status on Friday.

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Community members gathered for a town hall meeting on Tuesday to talk about this.

Dozens of people talked about their experiences since thousands of Haitians moved to Springfield under TPS.

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Richard Corey, of Springfield, was one of them.

“We welcome immigration. We believe that immigrants help better the United States of America, and we hope that it’s done in the future in a proper way that we can all work together,” he said.

At one point, an estimated 15,000 Haitians on TPS called Springfield home.

>>RELATED: Springfield community protests Supreme Court ruling on TPS for thousands of immigrants

TPS allows people from countries affected by war, natural disasters or other major crises to legally live and work in the U.S.

“I think that the politicians are trying to capitalize off of the Haitian community being here,” Brian Kinkter, of Springfield, said.

Springfield leaders aren’t much more forthcoming as the TPS deadline gets closer.

News Center 7 asked leaders about it during a news conference on Tuesday.

“We don’t have any more information than we’ve stated in the statement we made, I think last week or the week before. Thank you for asking, though,” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said.

The city statement was sent on June 25 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could end TPS for Haitians.

“In light of today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, which allows the federal government to move forward with the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for Haitian and Syrian nationals, we recognize that this ruling may create significant uncertainty for immigrant families who have become part of our community. Many of the individuals affected by this decision are our neighbors, coworkers, business owners, taxpayers and parents. They contribute to our local economy, support our schools, strengthen our neighborhoods and have become part of the fabric of Springfield. While we respect the judicial process and will follow federal law, our top priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents. We value every person in our community and remain committed to maintaining stability and support for those who call our City home. Court decisions may shape policy, but the strength of a community is shaped by the people who show up every day to build it. Springfield will not lose sight of that.” — Mayor Rob Rue

It only said safety and well-being for all residents is a top priority.

Meanwhile, Congressman Mike Turner and Governor Mike DeWine are trying to get the Department of Homeland Security to change its mind.

>>RELATED: DeWine calls ending Temporary Protective Status for Ohio’s Haitian immigrants a ‘mistake’

DeWine told me that while he was at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on July 1, he was worried about the economic impact.

“Springfield is a community that is coming back, and it’s been coming back for the last few years. One of the reasons it’s come back is the Haitian’s who have been there, who filled jobs that were not being occupied,” DeWine said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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