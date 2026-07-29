Springfield faith leaders provide aid as thousands of Haitians lose legal status

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of immigrants across the Miami Valley are looking at their next steps.

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This is because their Temporary Protected Status expired earlier this week.

TPS allowed people from several countries who are dealing with dangerous conditions to live in the U.S. legally.

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Springfield’s Mayor Rob Rue spoke about the decision, saying in part,

“Many of the individuals affected by this decision are our neighbors, coworkers, business owners, taxpayers and parents. They contribute to our local economy, support our schools, strengthen our neighborhoods and have become part of the fabric of Springfield. ”

Faith leaders gathered at Greater Grace Temple in Springfield to discuss how they can support Haitians after their TPS expired.

Demand for rental assistance and food is growing because thousands of Haitians cannot legally work.

Carl Ruby, of Central Christian church, said that volunteers have packed 30,000 meals and distributed most of them.

G92 is a group of churches around Springfield asking U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Agents to focus on removing criminals from their community, but they don’t want the thousands of law-abiding Haitians to leave.

“These people are in a difficult time. They’re living in fear every day,” Kime Pierre with Gospel Grace Haitian Church said.

It’s unclear when ICE agents will execute deportation orders in Springfield.

News Center 7 has reached out to the governor’s office about federal agents; they sent the following statement:

“Our office has not received any notice regarding potential enhanced enforcement by federal immigration authorities.”

The Department of Homeland Security is encouraging TPS Haitians to download an app and start the self deportation process.

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