Springfield looking for ways to keep homeless warm over winter months

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The city of Springfield is looking for ways to keep people without homes warm this winter.

As temperatures start to drop, city leaders have been working to quickly open up emergency shelters and warming centers in the area.

As the city works to get that started, other people in Springfield are hoping to help out where they can.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spoke to people in Springfield about how significant the need is.

Ever since Shelter Inc. in Springfield closed earlier this year, it’s been a struggle for homeless people in this community to find temporary housing.

But one Springfield man is hoping to fill that gap.

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“I felt like there wasn’t enough people that were actually caring to do this,” said Logan Liming of Springfield. “So, I figured, you know what? I’m gonna give it a shot.”

Liming noticed the lack of shelters and transitional housing for homeless people in the Springfield area, so he figured he’d do something about it.

“Liming posted a video to Facebook about how he wanted to use some of the abandoned housing in the area to turn into transitional housing for the homeless community in Springfield, even suggesting the old Shelter Inc. property.

“It’s like you pay maybe $100 a month and you just steadily build and build and then eventually you’re able to get out on your own,” Liming said.

The city of Springfield said they’re open to partnering with the community to address the homeless issue in Springfield and address those requests on a case-by-case basis.

Liming said he’d be happy to work with the city on this, and other community members support his vision.

“I think it is absolutely awesome and fabulous,” said Margaret Crooks of Springfield.

Crooks was homeless for five years and recently moved into a home.

She said people need this.

“It would give the homeless people hope,” Crooks said. “And those who are looking at possible homelessness, it will give them some reassurance that somebody’s got them.”

The city of Springfield recently requested a $250,000 grant from Clark County for a proposed emergency homeless shelter on West Pleasant Street.

That proposal has since been tabled due to community pushback.

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