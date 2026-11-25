SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.

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Joseph Lewis, 67, was charged with rape, kidnapping, and having weapons while under disability, according to Clark County Municipal Court records filed this week.

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In a probable cause affidavit, police wrote that the Clark County Combined Dispatch Center received a call from a woman on Saturday morning. She claimed she had been raped and was able to escape the suspect’s house in his vehicle.

The victim told police she had been living with Lewis for a week or two and that he would not let her leave.

Lewis “put his hands on her” around two weeks ago when he thought she was sleeping with his roommate. Additionally, the victim said Lewis accused her of robbing him.

The victim told police Lewis hit her in the head with a pistol, threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

She also told police she had taken the gun and other items used in the assault, all of which were found in the suspect’s vehicle when investigators executed a search warrant on it.

Police also obtained a search warrant for Lewis’ home on Basset Drive. Springfield SWAT was called there, and Lewis was taken into custody, according to court records.

He remains booked in the Clark County Jail. His bond was initially set at $1 million on Monday, but he was scheduled for a bond hearing today.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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