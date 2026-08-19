Springfield mayor confirms ICE activity within city, says agency indicated enforcement will continue

At least 21 people were held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Butler County Jail between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Mayor Rob Rue is speaking out regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the city following the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians across the country.

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In a statement on Wednesday, Rue said the city was aware of federal immigration activity, including ICE arrests, in the city.

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Rue said ICE told the city that Enforcement and Removal Operations are conducted across the country as part of its daily duties.

The agency also indicated that targeted enforcement activity will continue in Ohio.

“These are federal immigration enforcement operations. The City does not direct or control ICE enforcement activity,” Rue said.

The mayor said the city remained focused on the safety and well-being of its residents.

“We recognize that this activity may create concern and uncertainty for members of our community. We ask everyone to continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect and allow our public safety personnel to continue their work of keeping Springfield safe,” Rue said.

As News Center 7 reported Tuesday, at least 21 people were held by ICE at the Butler County Jail between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

James Fluerijean, a representative with the Haitian Support Center in Springfield, said 17 people were detained by federal immigration agents throughout Springfield.

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