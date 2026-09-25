A Springfield mother begins building her own home with Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD — Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with Silfex to begin construction on a new home in Springfield for a mother of four.

For the future homeowner, the project represents an opportunity to provide stability for her children and establish new family traditions.

The initiative relies on local partnerships to make homeownership reachable for local families.

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Habitat for Humanity requires all prospective homebuyers to complete educational courses before receiving a home.

These classes teach participants how to manage their credit and effectively maintain their new properties.

Along with completing the coursework, the mother must contribute physical labor toward the construction.

She is required to volunteer more than 200 hours helping build the home before purchasing it with a zero % interest mortgage.

Community collaboration is central to completing construction projects in the area.

A representative for Habitat for Humanity emphasized how essential local sponsors are to fulfilling the organization’s mission.

“I was thinking with Habitat for Humanity, y’know, we can’t do anything without partners in the community. Nothing is accomplished. We’re just an organization that allows great community partners to come through us and work with us to impact lives, exchange families, in a generational sense,” the spokesperson said.

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