Springfield police clarify role in federal immigration enforcement

A mural adorns a wall in the city of Springfield, Ohio

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division released a statement clarifying that the presence of local officers near federal agency operations does not indicate participation in federal immigration enforcement.

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Department officials emphasized that local officers are not authorized to act as federal immigration officers or independently enforce federal civil immigration laws.

The Springfield Police Division does not have a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Chief Allison Elliott said.

Elliott said police do not direct or control ICE enforcement activity.

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The department noted it cannot speak on behalf of ICE or other federal, state or local agencies regarding their duties or enforcement operations.

Department officials advised that inquiries regarding federal immigration enforcement be directed to ICE.