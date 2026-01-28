Springfield prepares for possible ICE presence as Haitian temporary legal status set to expire

'You Belong Here' mural created by the Springfield Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — Federal immigration agents could make their way to Springfield as early as next week, as thousands of Haitian immigrants are set to lose their temporary status.

Springfield City Schools sent a message to its staff, saying that although circumstances are still evolving, the most important message is that school district operations will continue without interruption.

Superintendent Robert Hill said he learned a federal immigration enforcement initiative may begin on Feb. 4 and last 30 days after a meeting with state leadership.

At this time, the district said only limited verified information is available, and all decision-making authority remains entirely with the federal government.

This story will be updated.

