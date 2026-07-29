Springfield residents divided over TPS expiration for Haitian neighbors; Mayor issues statement

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s mayor has spoken out about the government forcing thousands of residents in his community to leave the country.

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In a statement, Mayor Rob Rue talked about Temporary Protected Status ending for Haitians on Monday.

Rue said he’s not aware of any planned immigration enforcement in the city.

As for community members, they have differing opinions on whether they want to see ICE agents.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler attended the Springfield City Commission meeting Tuesday night and spoke to people about the TPS expiration.

“I don’t have a problem with them being here,” Tina Mueller, of Springfield, said.

“I’ve never seen nothing like it in my life,” Darla Overholser, of Springfield, said.

Tina Mueller and Darla Overholser have been friends for decades.

They were part of the dozens of people at the commission meeting with hopes of getting answers from the city about their plans for the TPS expiration.

“I fear that I mean I’ve literally just sat and cried. I pray for their safety and our safety. I wish them the very best; we have too many,” Mueller said.

Overholser welcomes the deportations.

“There isn’t even places for our people to live. There’s not even jobs for our kids to get, our nephews or whatever, the younger,” Overholser said.

CBS News reported the Department of Homeland Security plans to deport Haitians back to Haiti.

Governor Mike DeWine told CBS on Monday he hasn’t talked to federal officials. But he did say sending them back is a mistake.

“Haiti is hell today. So, you’d be sending people back, literally back, back to hell. Very few of these Haitians will voluntarily go back to Haiti. If they have to leave, they’ll go someplace else,” DeWine said.

Rue’s statement said his commitment is to the citizens of Springfield, serving all residents no matter what their background.

He added that immigration laws must be enforced and applied to people who repeatedly violate them.

Rue also calls on Congress to change immigration law to provide a framework for immigrants who have worked and paid taxes to stay.

As the federal government moves forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for certain Haitian and Syrian nationals, many individuals and families in our community continue to face uncertainty about what comes next. Many of those affected have become part of Springfield. They are our neighbors, coworkers, business owners, parents and taxpayers who contribute to our community every day. Immigration policy is the responsibility of the federal government. The City’s responsibility is to provide essential services, maintain public safety and serve everyone in our community fairly and in accordance with the law. We will continue to fulfill that responsibility professionally and consistently. This is also a moment for Congress to lead. Many immigrants have spent years working, paying taxes, raising families and contributing to communities across our country. Under the current legal framework, there is no opportunity for a permanent legislative solution for many of these individuals. That responsibility belongs to Congress. As an elected official serving in a nonpartisan role, my commitment is to the citizens of Springfield. I believe it’s important to care about people regardless of their nationality and offer support while following the law. As a country we can enforce our immigration laws while also recognizing the contributions of individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to working and strengthening their communities. I encourage Congress to enact immigration reforms that secure our borders while creating a clear legal pathway for those who have demonstrated through their actions that they want to work, obey the law, pay taxes and contribute to the United States. At the same time, our immigration laws must be enforced. Those who repeatedly violate our laws or choose not to become productive members of society should expect those laws to be applied. I encourage everyone to treat one another with dignity and respect. We support every person’s right to peacefully express their views, and we ask that everyone does so lawfully. While the City has not received any information from ICE regarding planned enforcement operations in Springfield, our focus remains on maintaining the safety of everyone in our community. City officials will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with our public safety partners as appropriate. The Springfield Police Division will continue to carry out its mission of protecting the community. Lasting solutions require leadership. I hope Congress will seize this opportunity to modernize our immigration system in a way that upholds the rule of law, strengthens our economy and reflects the values that have long made the United States strong.” — Mayor Rob Rue

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