Springfield residents express concerns over ICE approach following TPS ruling

People living in Springfield said they are anxious about what's to come.

2 weeks after Supreme Court rules to end TPS for over 1 million Haitian immigrants

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the Miami Valley, including Springfield, face uncertainty after the Supreme Court ruled more than two weeks ago that the United States government can end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than one million Haitian immigrants.

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The ruling has created anxiety among residents in Springfield.

People in the community and the local NAACP chapter report that everyone is taking things day by day.

>> RELATED: Work authorization extended for Haitians with TPS

Denise Williams, president of the Springfield NAACP, has warned Black and brown residents to be cautious if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) comes to town.

Williams stated that community members need to support each other.

“We now have to come together as a one community; we have to look out for our neighbors now. Okay, our Black and brown, we’ve got to take care of each other,” Williams said.

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Craig Reichel, a Springfield resident, shared his concerns about the approach of ICE.

“I’m not in with ICE, I mean the way they’re going about it. I think it’s all wrong,” Reichel said.

Reichel’s wife, who is Black and born and raised in Springfield, is worried she could be mistaken for Haitian following the ruling.

“She’s worried that they might mistake her as Haitian and she’s born and raised in Springfield,” Reichel said.

Williams emphasized the importance of white allyship in the path forward.

“They are actually speaking up for us. For all of the Black and brown and all of our Haitian friends and neighbors, they are wonderful, but then you do have those naysayers,” Williams said.

Both Williams and Reichel expressed their commitment to protecting those they care about. Reichel lamented the broader impact of government decisions.

“It’s unfortunate that the government has done so many things where now normal American citizens have to change their way of life,” Reichel said.

When reached for comment today, the city of Springfield did not provide a response.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stated that the Department of Homeland Security will give him 24-hour notice if and when ICE comes to Springfield.

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