SPRINGFIELD — The city of Springfield is asking for money to build a homeless shelter, which would be the first shelter in the city since May.

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was in Springfield and shows us where the proposed shelter would go.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Ed Budurka, of Lawrenceville, said, “There’s too many folks that are homeless and not enough shelters.” He said a homeless shelter in Springfield is long overdue, especially with the chilly weather coming.

The city of Springfield is asking Clark County for a $250,000 grant. The money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The shelter would be built at 25 West Pleasant Street, and the other parcels are around the corner down South Center Street.

Clark County Commissioner Charles Patterson said they must move quickly to get the property, which is owned by the Educational Service Center Building.

“I know some people are upset because they thought it was not an emergency, but when properties become available, this particular property, in fact, was not available a month ago,” Patterson said.

He also addressed some controversy. “We understand that people are upset, but it seems like wherever we go, no matter where we’re doing something like a public safety building, a shelter, etc., people just don’t want it near them,” Patterson said.

Some people have safety concerns with a shelter being put near their homes. This would be the first homeless shelter in the county since Sheltered, Inc., declared bankruptcy in May.

Mollie Van Raaij said she’s seen more homelessness throughout the country since then.

“It’s just the homeless trying to find places to stay, a safer place to stay, and it’s becoming overcrowded,” Raaij said.

She said the shelter is an urgent need.

“I personally think anything that can help better Clark County, Springfield, and the homeless situation we have going on, which is a problem, to help clean up the streets a little bit,” Raaij said.

Patterson said it’s up to the city to make the next move.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group