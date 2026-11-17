DAYTON — An area of high pressure will slide across the Miami Valley. This will settle just to our southeast and hold off any moisture over the next 5 days. Rain chances are limited due to this area of high pressure. It will take a potent cold front to push this stubborn high out of the way to allow for rain chances. This same cold front will drop temperatures back below normal.

Futurecast Surface Map

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But not before Mother Nature brings temperatures up nearly 15 degrees above their normal. The average high temperatures at the Dayton International Airport this time of year is 52 degrees.

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High temperatures will climb to 60 plus degrees beginning Wednesday and linger into the upcoming weekend. Friday and Saturday are forecast as the warmest days, rising to nearly 65 degrees. This will be dependent on the amount of sunshine. Currently, plenty of sun is forecast for Friday with increasing cloud cover Saturday.

Forecast High Temperatures

The Climate Prediction Center has much of the Ohio Valley with high probabilities of staying above average through Thanksgiving Week.

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