Squirrel rescued after becoming trapped inside OSU stadium

COLULMBUS — Police had to rescue a squirrel after the little critter became trapped inside a stadium at an OSU football game over the weekend.

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The Perry Township Police Department shared on social media that a squirrel had become trapped inside Ohio Stadium during Ohio State’s season opener against Ball State on Saturday.

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Officials said that the little squirrel was scared and overwhelmed when fans spotted it amongst the bleachers and calmed it down with pretzels.

The department shared body camera footage of the rescue. It shows an officer safely rescuing the squirrel.

After getting the squirrel inside a cardboard box, the officer released it outside the stadium.

“No crime. No arrests. Just one scared squirrel, a few generous fans, and Sgt. Delbert answering the call,” the department said. “Sometimes police work is serious. Sometimes it involves squirrels. Service Above Self — even when the suspect has four paws and a fluffy tail.”

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