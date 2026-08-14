Man injured in stabbing near Centerville apartment complex

A man was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed near a Centerville apartment complex.

CENTERVILLE — A man was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed near a Centerville apartment complex.

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The stabbing was reported in the 400 block of Blackstone Drive, Centerville Police’s Community Relations Officer Ryan Turner confirmed to News Center 7’s James Brown.

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The man reportedly called 911 around 9 p.m. and claimed to have been stabbed by his girlfriend.

Police were able to find the suspect on the property of Fortis College on E. Alex Bell Road and take them into custody.

Details on the man’s condition were not immediately available.

We’ll continue to follow the story and provide updates as we learn more.

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