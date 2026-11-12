Staff pay, students’ transcripts delayed as Creative Images closes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — The president of a closing cosmetology school explained why some staff members have not received their paychecks yet and what’s delaying getting transcripts to students.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Centerville Thursday and sat down with the president to clarify paychecks and student records.

Thursday morning, we spoke with two soon-to-be former instructors at Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology.

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They were expecting to get paid today but didn’t.

So, we went to the Centerville location for answers.

“Trying to get all the information to the students as well as payroll to the employees and deal with the consequences of people being upset and trying to make it right,” said Charles Gross, President and CEO of Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology.

Gross said he’s trying to help students and his staff through this final chapter for the school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology abruptly closes

On Tuesday, he announced the school is shutting down because of loan debt spanning back to COVID times.

He said the Federal holiday delayed paychecks on Thursday.

“They’ll get paid for the time after this payroll that they work,” Gross said. “Like they’ll pay for the holiday. If they were scheduled for the holidays, they get paid the holiday, and Monday, if they were working Monday. “

But for students, it might take days for their next step.

Gross said as of Thursday, only Centerville’s records were sent to the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board; then he will know what credit hours are transferable.

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But he still has to go through Vandalia records, totaling over 200 students’ records and transcripts.

“Take all their records, digitize them, send them to the state,” Gross said. “The students will have their transcripts. So, we’ve been doing that yesterday, today. I have people coming in who aren’t getting paid to help.”

News Center 7 checked and didn’t find any complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

We are waiting to hear back from the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board confirming they received any records.

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