State agency asks for AES Ohio refund to be increased from $11M to $82M

The Ohio Consumers Counsel (OCC) said AES Ohio owes customers more than $80 million.

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As it stands, AES Ohio is paying about $11 million back to customers.

That comes to less than $20 per customer, but the Ohio Consumers Council said it should be much more than that.

“With today’s times, with the work economy, everything is kind of hard on a household,” Michael Gregory said.

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Gregory said with the cost of everything going up, the electric bill is no different.

It was welcome news when he learned the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) ordered AES Ohio to refund customers $11 million.

Now the OCC said that refund should be more than seven times that amount at just over $82 million.

The OCC is now asking for PUCO to reconsider the amount AES owes customers.

In their analysis, consumers are owed about $61 million plus another $21 million in interest.

In a statement, the agency director said:

“Consumers should get the full amount they are owed, with interest — not see their refund slashed to about $11 million.”

Gregory said he welcomes any refund.

With the original ruling of $11 million, customers are expected to receive a refund of about $14.

AES has filed a memo with PUCO voicing their opposition to the OCC’s request.

“AES Ohio is complying with the recent order of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to issue an $11 million refund to customers. The PUCO’s order follows the direction of the Ohio Supreme Court and the facts of the case. AES Ohio filed a tariff to implement the refund on July 15, 2026, and a one-time bill credit appears on customer bills issued in August,” an AES Ohio spokesperson said.

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