State awards City of Piqua with funding for Poling Building demolition

Former Poling's Furniture building to be demolished

PIQUA — The City of Piqua has received funding for the demolition of a former furniture store.

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The Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program awarded the city $190,000 to support the demolition of the former Poling Building on N. Wayne Street.

The program is administered locally through the Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation.

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The city previously confirmed plans to demolish the building, which was originally built for the Fraternal Order of Eagles before becoming Poling’s New & Used Furniture, due to its deteriorating condition.

The building was condemned in 2022, and the property was later acquired by the city in 2024.

“While the building structure is currently stable, the overall condition of the building makes it financially unsuitable for restoration,” a city spokesperson told News Center 7 in February.

The property will become a grass lot ready for future development opportunities, according to the city.

Before the building is torn down later this year, all reasonable efforts will be made to preserve the building’s architecturally significant elements.

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