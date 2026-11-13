State Cosmetology Board says Creative Images failed to provide required closure notice

DAYTON — There are new developments about a local cosmetology school that shut its doors earlier this week.

The Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board sent us a statement explaining what the owner of Creative Images did not do correctly while shutting down the school.

The state board gave News Center 7 information that conflicts with what the owner told reporter Amber Jenkins.

The President of Creative Images said on Thursday that the state board was aware that the doors were closing for good and that students will get their money from them.

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However, on Friday morning, the board told News Center 7 that is not true.

Charles Gross, CEO and President of Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology, said, “Within a week they should have all their hours, and all that information communicated with the state as well as balancing on any funding.”

Gross said if students wanted a refund they would have to go through the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber, just hours after closing for good because of loan debts.

The board disagrees, saying in a statement to News Center 7 that “The issuance of refunds is not within the Board’s jurisdiction.”

Adding its Creative Images responsibility to give students refunds within 45 days.

On Friday morning, the board explained, “The Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board did not receive the required notice of closure from Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology before the school ceased operations at its two locations on Tuesday, November 12. The Board requires any school whose owner has scheduled to discontinue operations to notify the Board at least 60 days prior to the school’s final date of operation.”

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The board went on to say it’s the school’s responsibility to find alternative schooling nearby and report all the changes to the state board.

They did clarify that they’ve spoken with representatives of Creative Images about submitting student training hours.

News Center 7 is waiting to hear back from the Records Department of the state board on any complaints concerning Creative Images.

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