State deploys resources to 3 Ohio counties amid flooding

OHIO — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has deployed state resources to assist local first responders in several Ohio counties following additional rainfall and the threat of more storms tonight.

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The state response will target Perry, Muskingum and Morgan counties.

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Storm systems have crossed the Midwest since early last week, bringing repeated rounds of rain to the region.

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Local officials requested support with traffic control, which is being handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State crews and Guard members are also helping clear debris from roadways, bridges, rights of way and other public places.

Additionally, state personnel are assisting with sandbagging and food distribution efforts.