State dismisses case against man charged in shooting near sports complex

FAIRBORN — A case against a man charged in connection with shots fired near a sports complex has been dismissed.

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The state dismissed its case against Ali Ahmed Gedo on Oct. 20.

“The State advised that it is still working with investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and BCI to address an evidence collection report, and as a result, needs additional time for investigation prior to the case proceeding to trial,” Greene County Common Pleas Court documents state.

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Gedo was indicted on one count of felonious assault on Dec. 24, 2025.

The charges are in connection with shots fired in the parking lot of the SportsPleX building in Fairborn, which spilled across Dayton Springfield Road into the Mercy Health parking lot on Nov. 30, 2025.

Another scene was located at a nearby UDF gas station.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to process the large scene.

Gedo’s bond was released.

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