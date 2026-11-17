DAYTON — As charitable organizations prepare to serve food during the holiday season, public health officials in Dayton are reminding providers that state food safety regulations apply whether meals are sold or given away for free.

The rules are designed to protect public health and prevent foodborne illness among those in need.

Under Ohio law, the Ohio Department of Health and local county health departments regulate food given to the public.

Licensed food operations subject to oversight include soup kitchens, homeless shelter dining halls, and food trucks.

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Dan Suffoletto, communications manager for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County, emphasized that fee status does not exempt providers from standards.

“It really doesn’t have anything to do with whether they’re giving away the food free or whether you’re paying for the food. It has to do with that,” Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto clarified the distinction between informal personal gatherings and licensed distribution operations.

“When people do it through a licensed food operation, that’s when those rules apply. If you’re giving away food to family members or you’re giving away food to somebody in the park, that type of situation is not licensed,” Suffoletto said.

The public health department outlines three options for establishments seeking to provide food to the public.

Organizations can prepare all meals in a licensed facility with approved sources, collect and store food outside their licensed kitchen, or collect and serve food from a non-licensed location such as a church.

Local operations such as House of Bread and St. Vincent de Paul must adhere to these regulations when hosting meal events.

Michael Gabel with St. Vincent de Paul detailed the food items offered to community members during their food giveaway.

“We’ve got canned ravioli and ramen noodles, stuff that is quick and easy. There’s just a really nice variety of foods. But we also are providing a hot meal to those who are coming here and participating in our food giveaway. With turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes,” Gabel said.

To enforce health standards, public health department officials perform annual checks on food service operations and investigate complaints from the public to help avoid foodborne illnesses.

“All of those regulations are intended to be so that the individuals eating the food don’t get sick,” Suffoletto said.

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