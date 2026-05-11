State launches public education campaign on health, safety risks of marijuana use

Florida says marijuana legalization won’t appear on 2026 Ballot

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Commerce and the OneOhio Recovery Foundation launched a new statewide public education campaign to help Ohioans understand the health and safety risks of marijuana use.

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This initiative aims to address increasing marijuana use and declining risk perceptions, following the legalization of non-medical marijuana in Ohio, according to a media release from the department.

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The campaign is supported by $20 million from the state’s current operating budget.

New statewide polling indicates marijuana use is rising across Ohio, while perceptions of its risks are decreasing.

The initiative includes multiple statewide campaigns designed to support targeted prevention and education efforts for key populations, according to the release.

These groups include expectant and prospective mothers, youth, and Ohio’s workforce.

Recent polling commissioned by OneOhio shows marijuana use among Ohio adults continues to rise.

41 percent of Ohioans report currently using marijuana, an increase from 35 percent in 2024. Nearly half of current users said they use marijuana daily, according to the department.

The polling also indicates that legalization is changing public attitudes.

67 percent of Ohioans said marijuana has become more socially acceptable since legalization.

OneOhio Recovery Foundation Executive Director Alisha Nelson said the misconceptions about marijuana risks are growing.

“We’re seeing growing misconceptions about the risks associated with marijuana and this campaign responds directly to what the research is telling us,” Nelson said. “Too many people underestimate those risks, especially for young people and during pregnancy. This effort is about ensuring Ohioans have clear, accurate information to protect their health and make informed decisions to safeguard their futures.”

The campaign will be overseen by the Ohio Department of Commerce and developed with guidance from national prevention experts, according to the release.

The first phase of the campaign will focus on maternal health, followed by expanded efforts on youth prevention and employer partnerships to educate Ohio’s workforce.

The campaign aims to leverage medical experts, address misinformation and correct common misconceptions.

In 2025, Ohioans spent more than $836 million on non-medical marijuana products.

It was the first full year of legal non-medical sales.

Governor Mike DeWine said this campaign is important for the state.

“Since my first day in office, combating addiction and protecting the health of Ohio families has been a top priority for our administration,” DeWine said. “With non-medical marijuana now legal in Ohio, it’s more important than ever that Ohioans—especially young people and mothers—have access to accurate information and understand the real consequences of use.”

More information about the campaign will be announced soon.

To learn more and sign up to receive updates, click here.

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