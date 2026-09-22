State lawmakers debate youth placement reform amid rise in police activity

DAYTON — Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson told state lawmakers about issues with group homes, reporting that local officers responded to more than 3,000 calls related to youth in group homes last year.

This comes as a state joint study committee reviews Ohio’s placement system for youth convicted of crimes. Montgomery County contains 93 of Ohio’s 248 group homes, with more than 60 located in Dayton.

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Dayton Police Henderson reported a sharp increase in police calls to group homes over the past five years.

The incidents ranged from reports of missing children to shootings, prompting police to advocate for placement settings that can safely meet the needs of youth.

Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, serves on the committee and highlighted the strain on local law enforcement resources. “It’s a stress in the Dayton Police Department,” Plummer said.

He questioned current placement practices, adding, “We’re just trying to figure out why we’re taking juvenile delinquents and putting them in a house with poor kids that can’t find foster homes.”

Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, co-chairs the joint study committee and noted the broader consequences of placement decisions. “A lot of times the entire community system is impacted when a placement isn’t the right fit for a child,” White said.

Plummer also pointed to issues arising from transferring youth across the state away from their families. “We’re bringing kids like from Cleveland to Dayton,” Plummer said.

“And we’re seeing them stealing cars to go back home. They want to be close to their families.”

To address these concerns, Plummer advocated shifting toward larger facility models that offer comprehensive care.

“We have settings where we have large homes, not a group home of six kids, but community homes. About a fourth of them are community homes, large operations with the wraparound services. I think that’s the model we go to and get away from putting six kids in a home and being watched by a 19-year-old guy,” Plummer said.

The joint study committee will hold its next meeting in November at the Statehouse in Columbus, where members of the public will be able to share their ideas.

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