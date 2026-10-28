State offering rideshare credit for Halloween weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The state of Ohio is offering a rideshare credit to cut down on impaired driving over Halloween Weekend.
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The Ohio Department of Public Safety shared on social media that residents in certain parts of the state can get a free rideshare credit this Halloween weekend through Project Plan Ahead.
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According to the website, Project Plan Ahead was created by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to “give would-be impaired drivers a safe way home on high-risk holidays and events.”
The goal is to prevent traffic fatalities on Ohio roadways.
The program provides a free Uber or Lyft Ride home up to $15. Users are financially responsible for anything over $15.
Rides are available if they originate in or have a destination in the following Ohio Counties:
- Montgomery County
- Butler County
- Hamilton County
- Franklin County
- Cuyahoga County
- Lucas County
- Summit County
Rides are not available to be scheduled in advance and are available while supplies last.
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