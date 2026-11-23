MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The state of Ohio is offering a rideshare credit to prevent impaired driving over Thanksgiving weekend.

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The Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, announced on Monday that it will activate Project Plan Ahead for the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Project Plan Ahead provides up to $15 in free Uber or Lyft ride-share credits, giving drivers an alternative to driving impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Rideshare credits will be available between 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 29.

The activation period will include Thanksgiving Eve, which the OTSO says is typically one of the most popular days of the year for alcohol consumption.

Rideshare credits are also expected to be available through the holiday weekend during Ohio State’s rivalry football game against Michigan in Columbus.

Rides are available if they originate in or have a destination in the following Ohio Counties:

Montgomery County

Butler County

Hamilton County

Franklin County

Cuyahoga County

Lucas County

Summit County

Ride credits are available while supplies last, and any remaining balance beyond the $15 credit is the user’s responsibility.

Credit-eligible rides must be requested at the time of travel rather than scheduled ahead.

Credits can be claimed by visiting the Project Plan Ahead website.

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