State rep pushes legislative action following attack on Amy Acton

DAYTON — One of our state representatives said he can relate to navigating political violence.

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This follows a man who lunged toward Ohio Governor Candidate Amy Acton during a campaign event Sunday.

“If you’re going to be armed and you’re charging towards a candidate, bad things can happen to you,” Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) said.

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Plummer shared his reaction to 38-year-old Patrick Havas launching at Acton.

Deputies found two handguns and brass knuckles on Havas.

On Monday, Acton spoke at another campaign stop.

“We had a rough day yesterday,” Acton said.

Plummer can relate to this.

“A couple years ago, we all got fake anthrax mailed to our homes in envelopes during Christmas season, which is just tremendous for the family to be here and the wife open up an envelope of powder. So it’s ridiculous and it’s gotta stop,” he said.

What happened to him and Acton are fueling efforts to hold those committing political violence accountable.

“We have House Bill 457 pending right now dealing with political violence. If it doesn’t make it down the path, I will just amend my bill, which is House Bill 372,” Plummer said.

He said the way to fight is with your vote.

“If you don’t like their stance or their policies, vote against them. But that’s how you win these debates and this political nonsense, as you win elections,” Plummer said.

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