State Route 725 closes in Greene County due to flooding

GREENE COUNTY — State Route 725 is closed in Greene County due to flooding.

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The road is closed between Penewit Road and Lower Belbrook Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

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ODOT said drivers will be detoured by way of I-675 to US-35 to US-42.

Transportation crews said they will assess the damage and create a plan as the water remains high.

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