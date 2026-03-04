State senator visits local student-run cafe

SPRINGFIELD — An Ohio senator stopped by a local student-run cafe to celebrate its opening.

News Center 7 previously reported in February that Springfield High School opened up “The Cat Cafe,” a program that provides students with disabilities with real-life job experience by serving drinks.

Now, the cafe is getting state recognition.

Springfield City School District shared on social media that State Senator Kyle Koehler visited the cafe earlier this week to recognize the incredible work happening there every day.

Sen. Koehler presented the students and Transition Coordinator Kelly Libherr with a proclamation celebrating the cafe’s opening and the doors it opens for students with disabilities.

“Congratulations, Cat Café crew,” the district said in their post.

