State troopers to conduct area OVI checkpoint tonight

BUTLER COUNTY — Law enforcement will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will hold the checkpoint on State Route 122, also known as Roosevelt Boulevard, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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They will work in conjunction with the Butler County OVI Task Force and the Middletown Police Department.

State troopers will look to combat impaired driving and prevent deadly crashes.

Federal grant funds are financing the operation, which takes place in conjunction with nearby saturation periods, OSHP said.

Contact #677 if you observe an impaired or reckless driver.

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