State troopers to conduct several OVI checkpoints across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers will conduct several OVI checkpoints across the region tonight.

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They will hold statewide OVI checkpoints in 17 counties.

This includes Auglaize, Clinton, and Miami Counties, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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These are the checkpoint locations:

The Auglaize County OVI checkpoint is on County Road 25A, north of State Route 67, until 8 p.m.

In Clinton County, the checkpoint is on Rombach Avenue at Progress Way from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In Miami County, the third area checkpoint is at County Road 25A and Industry Park Drive from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.

“The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” the OSHP spokesperson said.

The purpose of these OVI checkpoints is to stop impaired drivers, and federal grant funds pay for them.

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