State troopers to hold OVI checkpoint in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will hold an OVI checkpoint in Clark County tonight.

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The checkpoint will be on U.S. 40 in Springfield Township from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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State troopers will work in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Division, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the Clark County Safe Communities.

“The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols that will aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” the spokesperson said.

Federal grants fund the OVI checkpoint.

OSHP advises anyone who plans to drink to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

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