OHIO — Drivers may see extra state troopers on the road during the Thanksgiving holiday.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will focus on enforcing the state’s seat belt, distracted driving, and speeding laws, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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This starts at midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.

“We encourage all drivers to commit to safe driving habits over the holidays,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Buckling up, putting down distractions, and driving sober are simple choices drivers can make to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Last year, 16 people were killed in 13 deadly crashes during the Thanksgiving period.

Alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor in nine of those crashes, OSHP said.

Five pedestrians also died after being hit by vehicles.

“Every driver plays a role in keeping our roadways safe,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “You can help prevent tragedies from happening by driving sober or planning ahead by using a rideshare service if you are going to drink.”

Contact #677 to report any impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded drivers on the roads.

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