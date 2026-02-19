UPDATE: Medical helicopter transports person after motorcycle crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:35 A.M.

A medical helicopter transported a person to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Clark County early Thursday.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the OSHP and medics responded just before 12:30 a.m. to Troy Road and Upper Valley Pike on a motorcycle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that CareFlight transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital.

We have contacted OSHP to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash in Clark County early Thursday morning.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the OSHP and medics responded just before 12:30 a.m. to Troy Road and Upper Valley Pike on a motorcycle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher said that two motorcycles were involved in the collision.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

