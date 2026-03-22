State troopers, medics respond to serious crash on busy Clark Co. road

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a serious crash in Clark on Sunday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. to the 5300 block of Old Columbus Road on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of region
- 119-year-old record broken today in Dayton
- Police investigating after Fentanyl found inside Barbies sold at discount store
No other information is currently available.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group