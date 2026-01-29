State troopers respond after vehicle hits utility pole at Clark Co. intersection

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash in Clark County early Thursday morning.
Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 1:07 a.m. to Gerlaugh and Lake Roads after a vehicle hit a utility pole, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that wires were down across the road.
OSHP dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that they are investigating the crash.
We are working to determine what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
