State troopers respond after vehicle hits utility pole at Clark Co. intersection

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash in Clark County early Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 1:07 a.m. to Gerlaugh and Lake Roads after a vehicle hit a utility pole, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that wires were down across the road.

OSHP dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that they are investigating the crash.

We are working to determine what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

