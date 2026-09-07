State troopers track speeders along I-75, I-70 on ride-along

Troopers mean business when it comes to speeders on our highways. This is all about keeping families and other drivers safe.

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When News Center 7 was with troopers up and down this stretch of 75 and 70 in Montgomery County, they told us they’re not trying to play a game of “gotcha” with drivers.

We were in highly visible spots along the side of the highway, or we used tools that let troopers check speeds while they’re in the flow of traffic.

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During our ride-along with Lt. Dallas Root, the pitches and tones of his in-car radar were a constant in his cruiser.

“But when it’s locking on, you can actually hear cars pass,” Root said.

Within just a few minutes, we were speeding to catch up to a driver he had tracked with it.

Even during that first stop, drivers were noticing.

“I’m sure Google or Waze right now, I’m sure it’s blown up right now showing that we’re still here,” Root said.

Something troopers say they don’t mind.

“It helps us because it forces people to slow down and be more aware of their surroundings,” Root said.

The next driver Root stopped for doing 71 in a 55 didn’t see him in the flow of traffic at first.

But just a few seconds later that changed.

“And we’re behind them. Oh, now they notice us. Now he sees us. Too late,” he said.

The driver left with a ticket.

“There are no workers present, so your fine will not be doubled today. But you just have to be very cautious in these zones, okay,” Root told the driver.

And the last driver we stopped on the ride-along also left with a ticket for 82 in a 65 near Englewood on I-70 west.

The first and sixth traffic stops on that ride-along were exactly 90 minutes apart.

And in that hour and a half, Root wrote six speeding tickets.

On average, they were doing 15 over the speed limit.

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