Statewide seasonal burn ban to go into effect this week

Statewide seasonal burn ban to go into effect

OHIO — A statewide seasonal burn ban will go into effect this week.

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Starting on October 1, there is a statewide ban on open burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The ban lasts through the months of October and November.

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Open burning is prohibited in unicoporated areas between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The ban is in place because of the increased fire risk due to dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy daytime conditions, News Center 7 previously reported.

Dry leaves, grass, brush, and changing weather conditions can allow fires to spread quickly, according to a social media post from the Ludlow Falls Fire Department.

The ban also occurs in March, April, and May for the same reasons.

The Ludlow Falls Fire Department added that before starting any outdoor fire, make sure you understand current Ohio regulations and any additional restrictions that may be in effect in your local area.

If open burning during legal hours, only burn clear, dry wood, always have a means to readily extinguish the fire, keep it small and manageable, never leave it unattended, and notify your local fire department beforehand to check for additional local restrictions. When in doubt, don’t burn.

“Let’s all do our part to help prevent wildfires, protect our homes, your neighbors’ homes, and keep our communities safe,” The fire department said in its post.

You can learn more about Ohio’s outdoor fire laws here.

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