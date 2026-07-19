Stats show over 146,000 Ohio crashes related to speed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released statistics related to speed-related crashes over the last five years.
Between 2021 and 2025, 146,961 crashes occurred on Ohio roadways due to speed being a factor, according to a social media post.
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The counties with the most contributions to the numbers are broken down below:
- Cuyahoga- 15,292
- Franklin- 12,121
- Hamilton- 10,426
- Summit- 6,729
- Montgomery- 6,315
These counties make up 35% for crashes in the state.
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