STAY INFORMED: Several local school districts announce delays due to inclement weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts will have a delayed start due to inclement weather on Tuesday morning.
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Greeneview Local Schools in Jamestown is delayed by two hours due to inclement weather conditions, according to a social media post from the district.
In Logan County, Bellefontaine City Schools, Benjamin Logan Schools, Indian Lake Local Schools, and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center are all on a two-hour delay.
West-Liberty-Salem Local Schools and Victory Christian School in Urbana, Champaign County, are on a two-hour delay.
Wilmington City Schools in Clinton County is also on a two-hour delay.
We will continue following this story.
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