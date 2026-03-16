STAY INFORMED: Local School district closes due to storm damage

DARKE COUNTY — A local school district is closed today due to storm damage.

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Mississinawa Valley Local Schools in Darke County is closed today due to storm damage.

“Mississinawa Valley Schools will be CLOSED today, Monday, March 16, 2026, due to storm damage from Friday’s wind and last night’s thunderstorms,” Jeff Winchester, the Mississinawa Valley Local Schools Superintendent, said on social media.

Mississinawa Valley Schools will be CLOSED today, Monday, March 16, 2026 due to storm damage from Fridays wind and last nights thunderstorms. — Jeff Winchester (@MVLS_Super) March 16, 2026

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