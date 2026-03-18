Steak, seafood restaurant moving locations in Clark County

Photo courtesy of Cecil and Lime (via Facebook)

CLARK COUNTY — A local restaurant has announced it will soon move.

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Cecil and Lime said in a social media post that their E Cecil Street location has been listed for sale and closing.

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They said that they will stay in Clark County.

Cecil and Lime will move from Springfield to New Carlisle on Quick Road.

“It will be a full-service restaurant with a very similar style and menu as we have built at Cecil with an event space for up to 300 guests,” they said on its website.

Cecil and Lime added that they have “so many cherished memories from the last 22 years,” according to the social media post.

No closing dates have currently been announced.

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