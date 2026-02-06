Stolen car crashes into historic Ohio building during police chase

FILE PHOTO: Police in Dallas were investigating a beheading at a motel.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A stolen car crashed into a nearly 200-year-old building in Ohio during a police chase on Wednesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dublin police tried to stop a car speeding through a school zone around 8:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver reportedly ran a red light at Bridge and High Streets in Dublin and crashed into the building.

It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, WBNS-10 reported.

20-year-old Carson King and a juvenile allegedly got out of the car after the crash and ran. The identity of the juvenile wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities eventually caught the suspects and took them into custody.

Police also discovered the car they were chasing was stolen.

WBNS-10 spoke to Tom Holton, a senior historian with the Dublin Historical Society, about the damage to the building.

“For a while, many years it was known as the Hutchinson Hotel,” Holton said.

He added that the building dates to the 1830s. One of the city’s founders, John Sells, built it as a wedding present for his daughter.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. But they’ll have to rebuild it or repair it in as correct, as authentic of a manner as possible,” Holton said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group