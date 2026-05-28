Stolen car leads Troy officer on chase; Police asking for help identifying suspects

TROY — The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects involved in a chase.

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A Troy officer was on patrol around 3 a.m. on Thursday when they pulled onto Chatham Drive.

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Video shared by the department shows a car stopped in the middle of the road. At least three people can be seen running to get into the car.

The car then drives away from the officer, and a chase begins.

The chase was terminated on Interstate 75 southbound near Vandalia.

Police later learned the car had been stolen from Centerville.

“Unfortunately, thefts of and from vehicles in residential neighborhoods continue to be a trend throughout the region. Suspects often target unlocked vehicles to steal cars, firearms, and other valuables. Residents are reminded to remove keys and valuables from their vehicles and always lock their vehicle doors to reduce the risk of becoming a victim,” the department wrote in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Iverson at the Troy Police Department at (937) 339-7525 ext. 1401.

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