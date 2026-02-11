Stolen local trailer recovered in Warren County

Photo contributed by Lininger Trailer Sales (via Facebook)

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A local trailer that was stolen last month in Auglaize County has been found.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that Lininger Trailer Sales reported an enclosed trailer stolen from their business on Jan. 22.

Deputies reviewed some security camera video surveillance. It showed the suspects hooking up the trailer and driving away.

Lininger Trailer Sales also posted photos on its Facebook page in hopes of getting tips.

They passed that information to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected vehicle was discovered in Vandalia.

The trailer was later recovered in Warren County, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains active.

