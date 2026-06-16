Stolen police badge found during arrest after chase

FRANKLIN — Officers said they found a man with a stolen police badge after an area chase.
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On May 9, Jeffrey McNabb of Middletown failed to stop for Franklin police.
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During his arrest, Franklin police said they found a stolen police badge and a fake police identification card.
He was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on charges of failure to comply, obstructing official business, forgery, receiving stolen property, and impersonation of a peace officer.
We will continue to follow this story.
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