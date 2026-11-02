Storm Center 7 Special Report: Winter Weather Outlook - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — The strongest El Niño ever recorded is churning in the Pacific, and even though it’s thousands of miles away, it will have a huge impact on our winter here in the Miami Valley.

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Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney and his team break down what you can expect this season. Watch today on News Center 7, starting at 5 PM.

TRENDING STORIES:

What is El Niño? El Niño is warmer-than-normal ocean water in the equatorial Pacific. This strip of warm water shifts the jet stream and other key atmospheric features.

Changing the location of these large-scale features changes how weather behaves across the US, especially during wintertime.

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