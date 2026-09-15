Storm chances increase across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A cold front sits to the north and west of the Miami Valley. This front will unfortunately not pass through until early next week. This front stalls over SW Ohio keeping rain chances through Monday of next week.

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While it won’t be raining every hour of every day, there will be days that are gloomy with better rain and storm chances.

SPC Outlook

Late Tuesday into Wednesday a few stronger storms are possible north of I70, but will be isolated. Stronger winds and heavy rains are the main threats. A level 1 of 5, marginal risk is in place for parts of the Valley.

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Rain chances are at their greatest late Wednesday and throughout most of Thursday at this time. Better chances of rain will arise through the later part of the weekend.

Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 to 2 inches through the weekend. Additional rainfall is expected through Monday.

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