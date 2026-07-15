Storm chances increasing for the weekend

DAYTON — Late week and into the weekend, rain and storm chancs are on the rise with an approaching cold front. The front that arrives late Thursday will stall and allow for rain and storms to linger through Friday. Another front will pass through Saturday into Sunday.

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This will become a pattern with an additional front moving through the middle of next week. Keep in mind, this forecast is days out and can change. However, scattered storms are possible through the weekend and much of next week.

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Rainfall totals will amount to 1 to 2 inches Thursday through Sunday. Locally higher amounts are possible under heavier downpours. Addional rainfall is expected to add to these totals though next week.

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