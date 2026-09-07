Storm chances return with up and down temperatures in the Miami Valley

Fluctuating temperatures and storms this week in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — High pressure will raise temperatures before a cold front will bring more storms this week. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Check out our next week’s high temperatures compared to average. Lots of up and down. Highs back up near 90 on Wednesday, but then falling below average to end the week.

Fluctuating temperatures and storms this week in the Miami Valley

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The changing temperatures by the end of the week are due to a cold front that will also bring storm chances. Wednesday afternoon and evening the front will start to bring a few isolated storms, but it will likely stall out. That could bring heavy downpours to parts of our area. As of Monday, it looks like the heaviest rain overnight into Thursday will be south of Dayton.

Fluctuating temperatures and storms this week in the Miami Valley

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

An isolated storm or two could turn severe producing damaging winds Wednesday night into Thursday.

Fluctuating temperatures and storms this week in the Miami Valley

©2026 Cox Media Group